ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 601 ($7.26). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 595.50 ($7.20), with a volume of 906 shares traded.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 541.07.
See Also
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.