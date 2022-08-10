Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAHPF. UBS Group raised shares of Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.05 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.91.

Evolution Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

