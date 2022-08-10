Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $447.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

