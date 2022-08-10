Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fastly by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Fastly by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

