Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FENC opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

