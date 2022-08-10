Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Shares Down 1%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Rating) was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

