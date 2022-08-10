Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Shares Down 1%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Rating) was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.