FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $11.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

NYSE FIGS opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. FIGS has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

