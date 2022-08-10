Financial Comparison: Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.45 $57.04 million $6.13 13.23 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

