First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN) Trading Down 15.4%

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
First Citizens Bancshares Trading Down 15.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98.
First Citizens Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customer to in the mid-southern United States. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.
