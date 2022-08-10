First Foundation Advisors Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,855,000 after acquiring an additional 216,703 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.