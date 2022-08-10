First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 31.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

