First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 1,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.72% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

