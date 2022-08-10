FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

Institutional Trading of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 1.15% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

