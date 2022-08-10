Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Five Below Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.76.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Five Below by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,203.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below



Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

