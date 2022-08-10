Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,444 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 434,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $140,494,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.76. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

