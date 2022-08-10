Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 6.3 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

