Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

NYSE FND opened at $86.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 297,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after buying an additional 242,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after buying an additional 139,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

