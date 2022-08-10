Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $15.89 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,041,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,129,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

