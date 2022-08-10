Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

FLR opened at $24.55 on Monday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $8,838,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Fluor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

