Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.
Fluor Price Performance
FLR opened at $24.55 on Monday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor
In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $8,838,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Fluor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
