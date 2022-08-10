Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIACU) Shares Down 0.1%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIACU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

