FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of FORM opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

