Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.
FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.
Formula One Group Price Performance
FWONK stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 1.14. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.