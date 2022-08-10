Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONK stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 1.14. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.