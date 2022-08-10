FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. 26,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 14,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

