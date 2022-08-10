FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Shares Down 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.25. 65,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 44,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

