Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,233.67

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,233.67 ($26.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,669.52 ($20.17). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,693 ($20.46), with a volume of 268,094 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($54.52) to GBX 3,253 ($39.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,413.25 ($41.24).

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,453.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,781.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,233.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Future

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($23.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($119,782.09).

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.