FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Decreased by Analyst

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.30. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,507 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 168,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 144,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

