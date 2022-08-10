Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Galapagos will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,866,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $10,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.