Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

