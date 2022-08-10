Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.47. 23,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 68,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.34 million and a P/E ratio of 24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 18.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 473,949 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160,327 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 156,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

