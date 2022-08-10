Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.47. 23,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 68,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
Gambling.com Group Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $286.34 million and a P/E ratio of 24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 18.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
