GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Increased to C$52.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.75.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 1.1 %

GDI opened at C$50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.