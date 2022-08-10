GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$62.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a not updated rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.75.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$41.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.77 million. Analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

