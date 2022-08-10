GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$64.50 at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a not updated rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

TSE GDI opened at C$50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.62. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$59.32.

Insider Transactions at GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

