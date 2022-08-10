Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Generation Bio Stock Down 6.2 %

GBIO opened at $7.61 on Monday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $449.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

