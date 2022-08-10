Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

