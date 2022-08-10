German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in German American Bancorp by 91.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GABC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

GABC opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.