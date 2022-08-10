GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.