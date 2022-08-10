Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $74.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

