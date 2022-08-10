Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $74.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.