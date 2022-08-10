Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,120,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,403,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,535,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $2,273,000.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

