Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globe Life Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.