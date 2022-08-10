Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 159.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

NYSE:GMED opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

