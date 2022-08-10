Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

