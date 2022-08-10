Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:GSBD opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC
About Goldman Sachs BDC
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.