Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Down 1.1%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 1,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,236 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.