Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,978,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

GPI stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

