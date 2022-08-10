Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $28.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

