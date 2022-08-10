Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $28.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $39.76.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
