Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of GH opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

