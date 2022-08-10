Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s current price.

GH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.81. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,528 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

