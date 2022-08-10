Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) rose 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 11,897,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,717,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

