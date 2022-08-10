Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Raised to $12.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Guild stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Guild has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $684.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

