Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Raised to $12.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Guild Price Performance
Guild stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Guild has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $684.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guild Company Profile
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.