Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on Hamborner REIT in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €8.61 ($8.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $686.37 million and a P/E ratio of 35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a one year low of €8.28 ($8.45) and a one year high of €9.55 ($9.74). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.10.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

