Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,267,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after buying an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

